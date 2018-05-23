James Pyrros, Veteran, Attorney, Politician and Author, Was 90

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI – James G. Pyrros passed away on May 16. He was born on March 10, 1928 to Helen (Papaioannou) and George Pyrros. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Betty, his sister, Angeline (KeKe) Pyrros, several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Pyrros was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary (Pyrros) Karay. James G. “Jim” Pyrros, it is fair to say “was a political animal.”

Born in Detroit, he attended law school, earning his way through working during the day on a vast slum clearance project in the city. He became active politically in 1950, in the campaign of Governor G. Mennen Williams. By 1952, he was deeply involved in Democratic politics, working on many campaigns at the local, state and national levels. In due course, he served in the U.S. Army, 7th Infantry Division, including time with the liaison detached assigned to the Greek Expeditionary Forces in Korea. Returning home, he served as Assistant Attorney General for the State of Michigan 1955-1961.

During the first year of the Kennedy Administration, Congressman Lucien N. Nedzi won a special election in Michigan’s 1st District and asked Jim to become his top aide in Washington. Thus began a twenty year association which lasted until Congressman Nedzi retired in 1981.

Pyrros and his wife moved to Michigan, where he worked as an attorney for the Detroit Edison Company until his retirement. He was a member of the Internal Churchill Society, an avid book collector, and a lover of travel. A diarist of 75 years, Pyrros was also the author of The Cyprus File, Washington, D.C.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bentley Historical Library, 1150 Beal Ave., Ann Arbor, MI 48109 or The American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choosing.