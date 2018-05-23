Scaros’ Defense of Our “Charlatan-in-Chief” is Unjustified

I enjoy reading The National Herald’s opinion pages and reading the columnists’ points of view. As a Republican voter and graduate of the Wharton School, same as President Trump, I read Constantinos Scaros’ column with great interest. However, I believe his ongoing defense of this repugnant and self-serving demagogue is unjustified.

Senator John McCain is a war hero by his actions and imprisonment during the Vietnam War. He refused to be released unless and until the men who preceded him in prison were also released, even though he was being tortured. Trump, during that same time, had dodged the draft thanks to his parents. Not once has he apologized to McCain.

Yet, we now have a certified coward as commander-in-chief, a bigoted fool who has the intellect and vocabulary of a fifth-grader. This “leader of the free world” has proven again and again that he can’t spell simple words correctly, has the attention span of petulant and uncontrollable child, and character of a snake. This has nothing to do with outside forces or “haters.” It’s simply who Trump is as a human being, and it makes those who care about commonly-accepted sensibilities vomit. This is how an ignorant and ungrateful product of privilege behaves, and Mr. Scaros apparently finds it acceptable. I do not.

Unless one is living under a rock, or impaired by a degenerative brain disease, clear scientific evidence shows the earth is warming and greenhouse gases are the cause. Yet, this man has denied it. He simply doesn’t believe in “science.” Any thinking and rational human being knows that medical science is what keeps us alive when faced with a traumatic disease in a hospital. Science has made our automobiles infinitely safer to drive and flying to have an outstanding safety record, sent men to the moon, and put cell phones with infinitely more computing power than the lunar lander in our pockets. He apparently only likes “science” when he can derive some specific personal benefit from it.

Further, to quote Michael Bloomberg: “throughout his career, Trump has left behind a well-documented record of bankruptcies, thousands of lawsuits, angry shareholders and contractors who feel cheated, and disillusioned customers who feel ripped off. Trump says he wants to run the nation like he’s run his business. God help us.”

So please tell us, Mr. Scaros, exactly who wants to enter any agreement with the United States if this guy can subsequently just come along and rip it up? Can you rip up your mortgage note, lease on your car, school loans, credit card debt, etc., because years later you feel you got a raw deal? Our economy would be in shambles because nothing could be enforced. Yet, this is how the charlatan-in-chief operates.

Trump promises something specific to a bunch of high school kids in Parkland, FL, whose classmates were murdered by a total crackpot, then blesses the NRA at their annual meeting. Of course, all those “good guys with a gun” were stripped of their firearms by the Secret Service to be present at the meeting with the President…utter hypocrisy or ultimate reality? Get this: good ol’ liberal Massachusetts has the toughest gun laws in the country and lowest homicide rate. Do you think there’s any connection there? Or, are you still in denial about the mathematical science called “probability and statistics?”

President Trump, how many lies can you tell us about your taxes, how you dealt with Russians, the prostitutes in your life, size of your inauguration crowd, and other easily verifiable false and misleading “facts” you purport to be true? How is it, Mr. Scaros, any of this is defensible? The truthful answer is that is isn’t.

Oh, golf anybody? How many times did we hear about Obama’s excessive golfing proclivity from Trump? I believe Trump has now out-golfed Obama by something on the order of three-to-one.

Granted, the president has had some remarkable political accomplishments, including progress with North Korea. But at what great cost and harm he does these things because his self-inflicted egotistical propensities never allow truth to see the light of day. And, those in his immediate orbit are apparently infected with his twisted untruths. Why is it Rudy Giuliani once prosecuted the activities he now enthusiastically endorses? And, watch closely as Sarah Sanders, Trump’s puppet who reminds me of Miss Piggy, a real puppet who was at least controlled by a skilled puppeteer, trips over her own feet trying to explain the inexplicable. At least Kermit and Miss Piggy are funny.

The kakistocracy Trump has created has become unbearable to reasonable people and threatens incalculable damage to the United States in the long term. A majority of his cabinet secretaries are utterly incompetent and have no experience in the positions assigned to them. The “No Prior Experience Possible” title, Mr. Scaros, (can’t be assigned to their positions, because it is not only possible, but essential, for these folks to have vast experience in the departments under their care. It is Trump’s job to assure that happens, yet there is no vetting or competency done, never mind a standard of excellence he incorrectly purports to require. Wouldn’t a competent VA administrator need a hospital administration background as a minimum requirement, or is this too much to ask? Instead, jokers, freaks, blood-suckers, incompetents, and con-artists abound, and there’s no sign of anything changing.

One not need be a Trump “hater,” Mr. Scaros, to perceive things are terribly amiss, and understand the source of these problems.

Thomas A. Frangos is a real estate developer/builder currently developing affordable housing solutions for retirees in metro Boston.