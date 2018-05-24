Greek-Italian artistic Directors Platform at Acropolis Museum

ATHENS – The first Greek-Italian platform for the artistic directors of festivals and theatrical productions will be held in Athens on May 24-27, in the Acropolis Museum auditorium.

It is the first time that, in the framework of a three-year collaboration between the Greek and Italian culture ministries, a delegation of 15 artistic directors of national and regional agencies from 10 Italian cities will come to Athens.

A meeting has been scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 at the Acropolis Museum auditorium, which will be open to the professionals of the field, to artists and the public.

The platform will be inaugurated by Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou.

The event’s aim is to acquaint participants with the Greek art scene and the new generations of artists.

Those interested in attending should send register at the e-mail odescotes@culture.gr, vpapadakis@culture.gr