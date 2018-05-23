Tsipras: By August 2018, the Memoranda will Belong to the Past

By ANA May 23, 2018

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Athens, on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Party leaders are debating in parliament about the government's negotiations with the country's creditors. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece is “heading steadily towards the exit from the long crisis and the suffocating surveillance, and only a short distance remains to the end,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in Parliament on Wednesday.

In an address on the economy requested by Movement of Change leader Fofi Gennimata, Tsipras said, “A part of the remaining distance has been covered with the staff level agreement on the fourth review, within deadlines and without any additional surcharge”.

“By August 2018, the memoranda will belong to the past and this is a final, irrevocable and non-negotiable development”, stated Tsipras.

The prime minister asserted that the next few weeks will see the successful conclusion of negotiations on the two pending issues, namely the detailing of measures for the relief of the Greek debt and the state of the post-memorandum era.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Parliament on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Giorgos Kontarinis)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *