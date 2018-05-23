Tsipras: By August 2018, the Memoranda will Belong to the Past

ATHENS – Greece is “heading steadily towards the exit from the long crisis and the suffocating surveillance, and only a short distance remains to the end,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in Parliament on Wednesday.

In an address on the economy requested by Movement of Change leader Fofi Gennimata, Tsipras said, “A part of the remaining distance has been covered with the staff level agreement on the fourth review, within deadlines and without any additional surcharge”.

“By August 2018, the memoranda will belong to the past and this is a final, irrevocable and non-negotiable development”, stated Tsipras.

The prime minister asserted that the next few weeks will see the successful conclusion of negotiations on the two pending issues, namely the detailing of measures for the relief of the Greek debt and the state of the post-memorandum era.