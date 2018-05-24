Kammenos Sees No Solution to Greece-FYROM Name Talks

ATHENS – Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA-led Administration, said he sees no chance for a new name deal for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Kammenos’ pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic party have rejected plans by the anti-nationalist Tsipras to let FYROM keep the name Macedonia – that of an abutting ancient Greek province – in a new composite with a qualifier, such Upper, Northern or New Macedonia.

But Kammenos also has said he wouldn’t stand in the way of a deal, a stance that allows him to both oppose and support it as he has done on other issues in which his party, the ideological otherwise rival of SYRIZA, giving in to Tsipras, who needs ANEL’s nine votes to have a three-vote majority in Parliament.

Another obstacle has arisen as a deal seemed close when FYROM Premier Zoran Zaev said he wouldn’t change his country’s Constitution to remove irredentist claims on Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and the second-largest city and port of Thessaloniki, and that he wants the new name to be Ilinden Macedonia, which rival Greek parties said smacks of an historic incident in what is now FYROM in which nationalists coveted Greek lands.

If Tsipras agrees to that he would need ANEL’s votes to get it through Parliament if all the other parties reject it, putting Kammenos in the position of voting against it to side with his alleged principles, or support it to stay in power while reneging on his promises again.

Speaking on Alpha radio, he said the talks being brokered by United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who has failed for nearly 20 years to find a solution, are at a dead end because FYROM won’t change its Constitution and that if Zaev did that opposition parties – and a nationalist party in his coalition – would vote against it.

Kammenos also said again that he and his party “never vote for a name that contains the term ‘Macedonia,’ whatever it may be,” with the government divided over how to proceed with the negotiations that have been going on since a New Democracy government in 1992 allowed the country breaking away from Yugoslavia to temporarily use the name Macedonia.

TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT

Zaev said Greece must accept his proposal that his country’s new name will be Ilinden Macedonia and his Foreign Minister, Nikola Dimitrov, from an opposing nationalist party, backed him and said that the name is “adequate” for Greece to accept it.

“We are ready to defend this, and to persuade our people to stand behind this solution because we believe in it,” Dimitrov reportedly told FYROM’s 1TV, according to the Balkan Insight.

Speaking to journalists, Zaev said the name does not jeopardize the identity of FYROM, and gives Greece with a compound name with a time qualifier although the Greek side had said it could accept a geographical qualifier, such as Upper or Northern.

“I do not think there is a political party, an intellectual, a normal citizen who is insulted by this proposal. I believe we should continue,” he was quoted as saying by Meta.mk news agency.

“First, let’s look at this solution to the end and I appeal to everyone in Greece to consider it, because it’s worth it,” he added.

New Democracy Shadow Foreign Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said Kammenos was undercutting the talks.

“If this is really the statement, the government has a big problem because the defense minister appears to be undermining the effort of the government, in the midst of the negotiations, and while Kotzias is in Washington and New York for talks,” he said on the sidelines of an event organized by the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Foundation on the outcome of the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia.

“It is a big problem the government has before it and must be solved,” he added, said Kathimerini.

Greece earlier welcomed FYROM’s acceptance of a demand that any new name be used both internationally and domestically after Zaev said it wouldn’t and that his country would continue to call itself Macedonia at home.

Greece said it wants both sides to agree on one of the names proposed by Nimetz, all of which include the word Macedonia and as he said Greece must give in although it could continue to veto FYROM’s hopes of joining the European Union and NATO.

Nimetz resumed talks this year after a three-year break amid speculation it was being done to satisfy US hopes of having Greece lift a long-standing veto on FYROM’s European Union hopes as well as joining NATO to give the defense alliance a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

All of the names put forth by Nimetz include Macedonia, the name already used by more than 140 countries, further undercutting Greece’s position.

Speaking on Real FM, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that “positive steps” have been made in talks between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), but “there is still a long way to go,” repeating the government’s policy of using platitudes to reveal no information about the secret talks.