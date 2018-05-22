A Developer From Queens Conducts Foreign Policy

President Trump was elected on the promise that he would bring the practices of a real estate developer from one of the outer boroughs of New York to the White House. He kept that campaign promise. His adulating supporters believe that America had been brought low by the weakness, cowardice and incompetence of its diplomats, generals, and other foreign policy professionals as well as presidents and secretaries of state going back to Truman and Eisenhower. They even denigrate the achievements …