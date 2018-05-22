Plans for a Grand Hyatt Hotel in Athens Under Kokari’s Management Announced

CHICAGO (BUSINESS WIRE) – Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced on Tuesday that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with both Henderson Park and Hines for the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Greece, Grand Hyatt Athens. The opening is expected in Q3 2018. The hotel will be managed by Kokari Limited and will deliver bold and vibrant luxury for guests in this iconic destination.

“We are thrilled to announce plans for the first Hyatt property in Athens with Henderson Park, Hines and Kokari,” said Takuya Aoyama, vice president, development for Eastern Europe, Russia & CIS at Hyatt. “We have long sought to bring the Grand Hyatt brand’s celebratory luxury to the Greek capital. This deal represents a significant milestone in Southeast Europe, an important growth market for Hyatt with recent Hyatt development announcements in Turkey and Bulgaria.”

The 310-room hotel will be centrally located on Syngrou Avenue in Athens’ Koukaki district, close to golf courses, restaurants and within walking distance of Filopappos Hill. Grand Hyatt Athens will be uniquely designed to reflect its Greek culture with dramatic architecture and innovative design. First-class accommodations will welcome guests along with a spectacular rooftop bar and restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool and a stunning view of the Acropolis. Additional amenities will include best-in-class food and beverage venues, more than 11,600 square feet of meeting space as well as a spa and fitness center.

“Our investment into Grand Hyatt Athens was driven by its potential as a luxury asset with a historic heritage,” said Nick Weber, founding partner of Henderson Park. “Grand Hyatt is one of the world’s leading premium brands and working with Hyatt on this hotel is an endorsement of our ambitious strategy and a strong addition to Henderson Park’s portfolio of iconic European hotels. We hope this marks the first stage of building a rewarding, long-term relationship with Hyatt.”

The Greek capital is one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations with over 4.5 million visitors a year. With its premium offerings and central location, Grand Hyatt Athens will appeal to business and leisure travelers who seek exceptional settings.

“We are proud to work with Hines, Henderson Park and the Grand Hyatt brand for the operation of the new Grand Hyatt Athens,” said Tina and Yannis Daskalantonakis, co-founders of Y&T Daskalantonakis Knossian Group, which owns Kokari Limited. “With a global mindset behind our hospitality, we are confident that the hotel will meet our guests’ needs.”

Paul Gomopoulos, managing director, Hines Greece, added, “We are delighted to work with Hyatt on this Grand Hyatt hotel, a global brand with the caliber of offerings we need for this market. We look forward to delivering an experience in Athens worthy of celebration.”

The hotel is currently undergoing a major renovation and will mark the second Hyatt hotel in Greece – joining its sister property Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki.

