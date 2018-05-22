Rouvikonas Launches Greek High Court Attack, Judges Warn Violence Overtaking Society (Vid)

ATHENS – Continuing an unimpeded onslaught, nearly 100 members of the rampaging anarchist group Rouvikonas broke into Greece’s highest court on May 21 as it was deliberating a suit against more pension cuts that have infuriated opponents.

The group has conducted dozens of similar attacks at other targets including embassies and even the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who broke anti-austerity promises and ordered more cuts on the pensioners along with an avalanche of tax hikes and new taxes on low-and-middle income families.

While SYRIZA is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers and takes part of its base from the makeup of groups like Rouvikonas, Tsipras’ backtracking on his pledges has meant his ministers have to be guarded by swarms of police, even at their homes.

A sentry immediately notified police, which launched a search of the surrounding vicinity for the suspects but, as happened in other attacks, including at the Defense Ministry and on the grounds of Parliament, no one was arrested. Black paint was thrown on the steps and windows smashed.

Similar to other such incidents, including the forced entry into foreign embassy premises in Athens, activists threw pamphlets and broke a metal screening device, before departing en masse, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

In a post on an anti-establishment website, Rouvikonas shared responsibility on the attack with the Anarchist Collective of Nea Filadelphia and the Free Initiative of Thessaloniki to protest the court rubber-stamping the law allowing more pension cuts.

At the time of the attack the court was closed but top judges were deliberating on the specific law.

JUDGES WARN VIOLENCE OVERTAKING SOCIETY

The frontal attack on Greece’s highest court by anarchists furious that the judiciary is backing more pension cuts spurred judges to warn that “raw violence reminiscent of primitive societies” is overwhelming institutions in the country.

That came a day after up to 100 attackers from three groups, led by the rampaging Rouvikonas, smashed windows and threw black paint on the facade of the country’s highest administrative court in a daylight attack that was also captured on video.

That led Council of State judges, who were deliberating the pension cuts, to call for better policing of the building and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

They also said that they will not “engage in a discussion with people who violently push their way in to interrupt proceedings and influence our judgment,” said Kathimerini.

The court was closed to the public at the time of the attack, but judges were inside reviewing the constitutionality of a labor reform law that will see reductions to thousands of pensions up to 18 percent, bringing repeated cuts to nearly 50 percent for some.

The court’s President stepped down earlier to protest that the closed door discussions were being leaked and that the coming pension cuts imposed by Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader, part of his constant reneging on anti-austerity promises, would devastate what’s left of the society of those receiving benefits far reduced from what was taken out of their paychecks for decades in some cases.