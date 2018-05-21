Infamy in the Greek Community

Our Greek-American community is living through one of its most historic moments, and perhaps its most detestable. A historic moment the whole country is talking about. And the whole world.

A Greek-American, a 17-year-old child, is the accused killer in the Santa Fe High School shooting, outside of Houston, TX, the fourth-worst on the list of school shootings in the United States.

On Friday morning, May 18, the news agencies and television stations interrupted their regular programming to deliver the grim news …