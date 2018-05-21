Maggie Stavrianidis Presents How to Win the Interview Game at Rice University

HOUSTON – Maggie Stavrianidis, Global Human Resources Executive, presented “How to win the Interview Game” in Sewall Hall at Rice University in Houston on May 20. The event was organized by the Hellenic Professional Society of Texas Mentoring Committee. Sharing valuable career advice, tips for job interviews, and networking strategies, Stavrianidis impressed the audience with her insights.

Following the presentation, attendees had the opportunity to participate in discipline-specific breakout groups. Consul General of Greece in Houston Ioannis Stamatekos and many students and faculty attended the event which included a lively Q&A and discussion.

Maggie Stavrianidis received her law degree from Democritus University School of Law in Greece and a Master’s of Science from Rutgers University in Human Resources Management and Industrial & Labor Relations. She began her career at Johnson & Johnson where she spent 23 years in various Human Resources positions. Stavrianidis is currently the Global Head of Total Rewards for Elementis, a global chemicals manufacturing company based in the United Kingdom with headquarters in New Jersey.

The Hellenic Professional Society of Texas (HPST) is a non-profit organization. It was founded by people who wished to preserve and promote the rich culture and heritage of Greece in their new “home.” George Blytas, George Kalfoglou, Tassos Karabelas, Anthony Kouzounis, Periklis Ktonas, Gus Michalopoulos, Alkiviades Payatakes, and John Vogiatzis inspired by the spirit of Hellenism, created the Society with the following goals:

To organize and sponsor social, cultural, educational, scientific, technical, and humanitarian activities for the benefit of the Society’s members and of the public, at the local, state, and national level.

To encourage and promote the pursuit of education among people of Greek descent throughout the United States.

To facilitate cooperation between professionals of Greek descent throughout the world.

To promote Greek language and culture to interested groups at the local, state, and national level.

During the past thirty six years, the Society has pursued its goals with vigor and enthusiasm. HPST has organized and sponsored activities spanning many and diverse areas of interest such as: musical performances, film festivals, concerts, folk dancing shows, scientific lectures, archeological presentations, scholarship programs, formal and informal get-togethers, poetry evenings, etc.; it has also organized and participated in a multitude of philanthropic events and activities.