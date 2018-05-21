Greek Comedian Harry Klynn Dies at the Age of 78

THESSALONIKI – Greek actor, director, and musician Harry Klynn (real name Vasilis Triantafyllidis) died on Monday at the age of 78.

He was born in Thessaloniki, on May 7, 1940. He worked in the United States from 1964-74 as a writer and stand-up comedian. In 1974, he returned to Greece and worked as a comedian.

He released a series of satirical albums and his films are legendary. Over the last years he was involved in the local government and in his native municipality, in Kalamaria, he was elected municipal councilor.

In the last two years, after the death of his son (Nikos Triantafyllidis) his health had deteriorated.