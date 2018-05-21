Greek Foreign Chief Kotzias to Meet US Secretary of State Pompeo

With the United States pressuring Greece to give away the name Macedonia to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to get another country into NATO, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is due to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington, D.C. on May 21.

Officially, the visit is to focus on issues of regional interests in the eastern Mediterranean where Turkey has continued provocations, sending fighter jets and warships to violate Greek airspace and waters, has has warships trying off the coast of Cyprus trying to block foreign energy companies from reaching waters where they are licensed to drill for energy.

Kotzias will meet with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell and on May 22 is scheduled to talk to National Security Adviser John Bolton before sitting down with the presidents of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus and the Congressional Hellenic Israeli Alliance (CHIA), Greece’s state-run news agency ANA said.

On May 23, the Greek minister will be in New York to meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who failed to broker a deal to reunify Cyprus when talks collapsed at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July, 2017.

Those fell apart when Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said he couldn’t accept a demand from Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to keep an army on the northern third occupied since an unlawful 1974 invasion and their insistence on the right for further military intervention when they wanted.

The FYROM issue will be center-stage though as American lawyer Matthew Nimetz, the United Nations envoy to Cyprus, is pushing Greece to concede so its Balkan neighbor can get into NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests, and pave the way for joining the European Union.

Greece has vetoed FYROM’s hopes although anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras – along with Kotzias – are keen to give away the name Macedonia despite their junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos rejecting the idea.

Kotzias and FYROM’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and Nimetz will resume negotiations in New York on May 24-25 although Tsipras and FYROM Premier Zoran Zaev met last week on the sidelines of a European Union meeting with Western Balkan leaders.