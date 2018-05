Ambassador Vasilios Philippou, after twelve years total as Vice Consul and Consul General of Cyprus in New York, could be considered a local community diplomat. He bonded with us.

Formal and circumspect as he is, he visited me recently to say goodbye because at the end of the month he departs for Canada, where he will serve as the head of the Cypriot Embassy there.

I remember him, always donning a scarf, from his first period in New York (1994-98), present …