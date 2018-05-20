SYRIZA Concedes to Troika, Reaches Deal Over More Bailout Measures

ATHENS – The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has agreed to terms with Greece’s international creditors on undone austerity and other reforms attached to a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($101.4 billion) but no details were given.

“The staff-level agreement closed. We have an agreement on all issues,” Finance Miniter Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters, adding it would be ratified at a May 24 meeting of Eurozone finance ministers.

Greece wanted to seal the rest of the deal with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) over 80 unfinished reforms after already agreeing to more pension cuts and new first-time taxes on lower-income citizens and families who had been exempt.

Tsipras, as part of his repeated reneging on anti-austerity promises, agreed to the new taxes after a previous avalanche of tax hikes in a surrender to the Troika which demanded the tough conditions aimed squarely at workers, pensioners and the poor while he has broken his word to put a 75 percent tax on the rich, crush the oligarchy and hunt down tax cheats.

Three rescue packages, including two earlier versions in which the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund took part but the ESM did not, will expire on Aug. 20, leaving Greece to the mercy of the markets.

Two earlier test bonds of 3 billion euros ($3.54 billion) sold, but at interest rates more than three times higher the bailouts. At the same time he said he’s bringing a recovery, Tsipras said Greece can’t repay its debt without relief or restructuring.

He also said there will be a “clean exit” from the bailouts but Tsakalotos said contradicted that, saying scrutiny will be stepped up for years as the lenders fear the government, once it has all the bailout monies, will try to backtrack on promises as its popularity has plummeted for conceding on more hard measures on the country’s most vulnerable.

Despite the bailouts, Greece’s debt keeps rising and is near 180 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which many analysts – and Tsipras – said is unsustainable and can’t be paid back.

The government wants to emerge from the bailout without requesting a precautionary credit line or extra financial aid as recommended by Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras and has been building a cash buffer as a complement to a return to the markets which, if unsuccessful, could require a fourth bailout and almost certain political suicide for Tsipras and his junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

Without going into details, Tsakalotos said the Greek side had to “water down its wine”, a euphemism for backing down, slightly, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

“One part of the puzzle, the staff-level agreement has taken its course. On Thursday (May 24) we’ll have more information on the debt, namely, how discussions between the Europeans and the IMF are going. On June 21, post-memorandum supervision will be discussed,” he said.

The Marxist economist, forced into embarrassing concessions to Capitalists and bankers, added that, “I consider that discussion was very productive and substantive. I am pleased on most points,” but he wouldn’t reveal them as the measures are being kept secret from Greeks who will be affected by them, apart from politicians, the rich and tax cheats who have largely escaped the crisis with near-impunity.

“The Greek authorities aim to implement these measures as swiftly as possible in advance” of the finance ministers meeting, a Troika statement issued in Brussels said, the financial news agency Bloomberg reported.

Eurozone officials previously said they would be willing to discuss longer repayment periods for the bailouts but there’s continued disagreement over the size of a primary surplus – which doesn’t include interest on the debt, the cost of running cities, towns, state enterprises, social security and some military costs, nor takes in account the government withholding payments to those owed money by the state.