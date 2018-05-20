SYRIZA Will Whack Pensioners With New 2-18% Benefit Cuts

ATHENS – Continuing to renege on anti-austerity promises, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ coalition will impose another round of pension cuts from 2-18 percent starting Jan. 1, 2019, along with new first-time taxes on lower and middle income people and families in 2020.

Tsipras took office in January, 2015 on the back of promises to help workers, pensioners and the poor but instead crushed them with new measures to get a third bailout from international lenders, this one for 86 billion euros ($101.4 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

While also going back on his word to put a 75 percent tax on the rich, crush the oligarchy and hunt down tax cheats, Tsipras has pushed the sale of state assets he swore he would stop and essentially broken all of the 40-points he listed while campaigning.

The new round of cuts, repeatedly implemented since the country’s crushing economic crisis began in 2010, will see some pensioners taking nearly 50 percent cuts in the benefits they earned over the years with contributions to the social security system taken from their paychecks, but now gone.

That was one of the major conditions of three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($384,37 billion) from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) along with the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) which stayed out of the third deal.

Helping the country’s most vulnerable was one of the hallmarks of the SYRIZA platform, along with its junior partner, the now pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who broke his word too.

A senior Finance Ministry official who wasn’t identified told Kathimerini the pension cuts are now certain although Tsipras said they weren’t his fault because he had no choice, the reason given by previous governments who were mocked by him for saying that.

Speaking after government officials’ met with Troika envoys in the capital the unnamed official said that, “What has been agreed will be observed,” tersely confirming the new round of big pension cuts that will be severe that the President of Greece’s highest court resigned in complaint along with being upset with the leak of deliberations over it.

Pensioners who retired before May 2016 will see their monthly benefit drop by 2 to 18 percent from January.

Reports also indicated that Tsipras, as he has done the past two years, would try to use an inflated primary surplus – which doesn’t include interest on the debt, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures, along with delaying payments to vendors, to create a slush fund to hand out holiday bonuses to pensioners and jobless youth to seek votes and offset his free fall in polls for reneging on essentially all his promises.