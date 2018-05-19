The Partisans of Athens Screenings at GCC in Astoria

ASTORIA – The Partisans of Athens, a documentary about the Resistance during the Nazi Occupation of Athens, will be screened on Friday, May 25 and Saturday, May 26, 7:30 PM, at the Greek Cultural Center, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria. The film features the recollections of fourteen people who lived through that period and is about collective memory and an entire people’s struggle against Italian Fascists, German Nazis, and their Greek collaborators.

Based on the testimonials of those who took part in the resistance, The Partisans of Athens sheds light on stories of struggle from the time of the great famine of 1941-42 to the liberation of Athens. The fourteen protagonists create a mosaic of experiences, struggles, and expectations of men and women who chose to stand against defeatism and collaboration with Nazism. Including rare archival material, the original music score of drog_A_tek, and footage of historic neighborhoods in today’s Athens.

Historian Eleni Drivas who has met many of the people in the film will be present for a Q&A following both screenings which will then be followed by refreshments and more discussion.

RSVP by phone: 718-726-7329 or email: info@greekculturalcenter.org.

Donation: $10.

The Partisans of Athens (2018, 72 minutes, Greece)

Screenings: Friday, May 25, and Saturday, May 26, 7:30 pm

Greek Cultural Center

26-80 30th St. in Astoria

718-726-7329