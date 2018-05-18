NYPL Honors the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (Vid)

NEW YORK – On Thursday, May 17, 2018, the New York Public Library (NYPL) honored the SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) at their annual Spring Dinner in New York City for their support of NYPL’s branch programs and education initiatives.

The dinner also honored Yvonne and Arthur Koenig, and Julie Sandorf and the Charles H. Revson Foundation.

The SNF has a long-established relationship with the New York Public Library, supporting educational programs and exhibitions that make the work and collections of the Library more accessible to all. In 2017, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) announced a landmark gift of $55 million to support the complete renovation and transformation of The New York Public Library’s Mid-Manhattan Central Circulating Branch. The gift will also establish an endowment to support the branch’s public programming.

Follows Speech by Andreas Dracopoulos, Co-President, SNF

