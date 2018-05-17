FYROM: a Solution, but What Kind?

It is clear that Greece is being pressed to accept a solution to the name of FYROM in order to allow that nation to enter NATO and to prevent Russian leader Vladimir Putin from causing more problems for the Western alliance.
And while a solution to this problem is in Greece’s best interest as an end in itself, given the serious problems Greece faces regarding Turkey, let us bear in mind that a bad solution can plague Greece for many years. …
The informed public…. watches as you dutifully follow the Nato Script….of blaming Russia for everything…and now….you blame the Russians for making Mr. Tsipras …the vassal state of the leaders of Nato….The United States and United Kingdom to accept an alternate name for the former republic of Yugoslavia…which may not satisfy or comply with returning the fully trademarked name of Macedonia to Greece!
The reality sir…is that ….in violation of Agreement with Russia….Nato continues to expand closer to the Russian Federation, and in hostile fashion! All Nato is accomplishing is to take away the sovereignty of the countries they add to their list…which is basically accomplished by installing Puppet members of a ruling party…who will be compliant to the United States and United Kingdom!
What Mr Tsipras is demonstrating….that in the interests of Nato…the interests and rights of the people and sovereignty of Greece.are fully relegated to the ownership of Nato and the United States!
If the resolution of the Macedonian Name …is not completely compliant to the people of Greece…then Mr. Tsipras should impeached and removed from office. Simple as that!
Tell Nato ….to put the pressure on the current FYROM, who are merely a creation of Nato in the dismembership of Yugoslavia, to accept the terms of Greece! This is a joke and should be an embarrasment to every Greek, in watching Tsipras …surrender another piece of Greek history and antiquities which we have witnessed over the last 9 years to satisfy the EU and Nato!
Just tell Nato…make a choice do you want to have Greece or FYROM as a member of Nato….because the minute Nato puts FYROM in as member….Greece goes out! No lost….today Nato has already demonstrated…that they have no plans to help defend Greece from their number 1 threat….Nato Turkey, not Russia!
TNH…will continue what the informed pubic knows….are the scripts of the United States and Nato …to sell their wars and war crimes and to forment hostilities with the Russian Federation….because they represent threats to the U.S. global agenda along with China! You see….an enemy of the United States is anybody who is not compliant to their economic, political and military control….and Russia is not! An enemy is any country not impotent to defend themselves against a fascist empire …and who challenges the conduct and brutal foreign policies of the United States! At the end of the cold war….Russia was more than happy to join Nato…but is was Nato itself that would not allow this ….because, the last thing the United States wanted was a country in Nato, who could not be threatened or blackmailed into doing what ever the United States dictated. That is the reason ….TNH…. continues to make Russia a Boogyman.
So when you hear your favorite degenerate in the U.S government say ….the economic sanctions and hostile actions by Nato can all go away…if they just act in a manner which supportive of all the international actions of the United states! In other words…surrender your sovereignty to promote your economic and political interests to the United states…just like Greece!
The Greeks of Greece…. to stand up and make Mr. Tsipras understand….his failure here…is complete justification for removing him and his ruling party from Greece! If he can’t resolve this….then Greece will be shamed again! And then you will wine…about how Mr. Edrogan is violating your airspace, and threatening to take over greek islands…while Nato remains silent! Wake up…Nato is a Myth!
