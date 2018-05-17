Opera “Prometheus Bound” by Karousos with Conductor Kalkanis in Corinth

CORINTH, GREECE – The opera “Prometheus Bound,” based on the ancient tragedy by Aeschylus, directed by Vasilis Asimakopoulos, and set to music by Panagiotis Karousos, was presented with great success at the Municipal Theater of Corinth “Thomas Thomaidis” under the direction of the renowned conductor Eleftherios Kalkanis, Conductor in Residence of the Symphony Orchestra of the Municipality of Athens, on April 20.

The opera was presented in the framework of the approved program of the Ministry of Education, Research and Religious Affairs (IEP) with the Seminar: “The Prosody as a Connecting Ring of the Opera with the Ancient Greek Tragedy.”

The organization of this educational program was carried out by the Directorate of Secondary Education of Corinth, the Regional Directorate of Primary and Secondary Education of the Peloponnese, and the Department of School Activities, with the support of the Municipality and ELME of Corinth.

The editing and organization of the event was given by Musical Director Anastasia Tsapalou. She spoke highly of the participating artists and composer Karousos, and welcomed the great conductor Kalkanis to the City of Corinth.

Dr. Ioannis Pheidas, Director of Secondary Education of Corinthia PA01 congratulated the participating artists for the excellent performance.

“Prometheus Bound” was led by bass Vasilis Asimakopoulos in the role of the hero/rebel Prometheus. Asimakopoulos developed the heroic resistance aspects of the character against the tyrannical power of Zeus, with the wide range of his vocals, a theatrical talent, and an exciting cinematic approach to the tragedy.

Lyric-dramatic soprano Irini Konsta in the role of the tragic Io, moved the audience with her interpretation. The Prometheus-Io duet introduces the deep drama of human existence.

Soprano-coloratura Vanessa Kalkanis played the role of Oceanid with her musicality and the melodic precision of her voice.

Tenor Theodoros Birakos interpreted the role of the Ocean, and the finale of the opera featured Konsta in the role of the Goddess Athena with bass Asimakopoulos as Prometheus.

The orchestra musicians were Flute: Gerta Selmani; Clarinet: Lentina Georgantzi; 1st Violins: Brunilda – Eugenia Malo, concertino, Yannis Skenderi, Charitini Anastasiadis, Antonis Spyropoulos, Nikos Pilarinos.

2nd Violins: Panagiotis Mavrianos, Vangelis Mermigas, Alexia Mavromatis, Vera Rizou, Konstantinos Kontos; Viola: Monica Damo; Cello: Mirella Routsi; Contrabass: Michael Ergenis; and Trombone: Yiannis Apostolidis.

The opera received a standing ovation and flowers were given to the protagonists and to the conductor Kalkanis.

Among those present were: Mayor of Xylokastro-Eustinian Ilias Andrikopoulos, the Regional Vice-Head of the Primary Sector and Forestry Policy of the Region of Peloponnese Mr. Athanasios Gikas, Mr. Vasilis Patronas of the 1st ELME, Glykeria Moraitaki, conductor of the Philharmonic of Corinth City, Pagonas Tsalparas and Panopoulos of Corinth Theatrical Group “Vasilis Rotas,” Konstantinos Paraskevopoulos, Director of 2nd Corinth’s Gymnasium, Mr. Antonios Stavropoulos, Director of the 3rd Lyceum of Corinth and Cornelias Kountouri director of the 3rd Corinthian High School.

Also present were Corinth Mayor Alexandros Pneumatikos and the staff of the Corinthian Secondary Education Directorate, Vassiliki Stathi, Director of the 4th General Lyceum of Corinth, Georgios Sofianos, Director of the Sofikos High School, also helped in this amazing performance, Emmanouil Papachristodoulou Director of the Isthmia’s High School, the teachers: Georgios Gelos- philologist, Dimitrios Baroulos- computer scientist, Maria Hapsa- philologist, Stavros Kemerlis- mechanic, Georgios Tzavelas- agronomist, Tasos Constantinou- theater technician, Nick Athenian- journalist for Electra Television Station in the prefecture of Corinth, Dimitris Xyppas, Giorgos Tsapalos- Brigadier, Angeliki Makrionitou- music teacher and director of the Conservatory of Mandra E. Kalkanis, and Nikos Nikolopoulos- Director of the Byzantine Conservatory with his students. After the opera, a reception was held in the foyer of the theater by the Corinthian Secondary Education Directorate.