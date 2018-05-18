Hellenic American Educators Association/UFT Event: Good Posture Means Good Health

NEW YORK – The Hellenic American Educators Association/ United Federation of Teachers (HAEA/UFT) hosts the informative presentation Good Posture Means Good Health by guest speaker Dr. Baron Lonner- Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center on Friday, May 18, 5 PM, at UFT Headquarters, 52 Broadway in Manhattan.

Dr. Lonner is an eminent surgeon who specializes in scoliosis, disc herniation, and stenosis. He will share important information about the treatment of back and neck pain. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions for Dr. Lonner. Admission to the event is free and refreshments will be provided.

According to its website, the Hellenic American Educators Association of the UFT represents members of the Greek community working in the New York City public school system. HAEA/UFT was established in 1975 with the enthusiasm and vision of its founder, Dr. Nikos M. Spanakos, who brought together a group of educators of Greek descent for the purpose of uniting Hellenes with Phihellenes to promote Hellenic ethnic identity in the mainstream of American education. HAEA/UFT is dedicated to actively serving our students and the educational community with pride and vision while fostering Hellenic ideals.

The goals of the organization are too, “Raise the ethnic consciousness of educators through cultural exchange, lectures, and workshop; Serve as a liaison on educational issues pertinent to the Greek-American Community: Arrange professional activities through cultural and academic studiesOffer guidance to college students interested in entering the teaching profession