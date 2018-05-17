The Hellenic Initiative & Pan Hellenic Scholarship Fdn. Mentorship Luncheon June 16

CHICAGO – The Hellenic Initiative in partnership with the PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation are sponsoring an exclusive Mentorship Luncheon on June 16 at The Racquet Club of Chicago, 1365 N. Dearborn Street.

Mentors representing fields in Business, Medicine, Law, STEM, and Tech, among others will be in attendance. His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago is the keynote speaker for the event.

The mentors include:

Nicholas W. Alexos- EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Dentsply Sorona Board Member, The Hellenic Initiative;

Anna Davlantes- Host, WGN 720 Radio, Broadcaster, Documentarian, 7-time Emmy Award Winner;

Michael Konidaris- Senior Economic Analyst, Macroeconomic Advisers, LLC;

Stephen J. Livaditis- Managing Director, Eastdil Secured LLC;

Doretta Mistras- Managing Director, Goldman Sachs;

Dr. Tim S. Provias, Cardiologist, Northwestern Hospital;

Evonne Sepsis- Managing Director, ESC Advisors;

Dr. Georgia Giakoumis Spear- Chief, Department of Breast Imaging, NorthShore University HealthSystem;

Maria Spiropulu, PhD- Experimental Physicist, California Institute of Technology CMS Collaboration, Large Hadron Collider;

Gregory Tsonis, Esq.- Litigation Associate, Kirkland & Ellis;

Eric Vassilatos- Co-Founder, Vivid Seats;

John Zavitsanos, Esq.- Partner, AZA.

RSVP is required by June 1, since space is limited. PanHellenic Alumni receive priority registration. For more information and to RSVP: phone 312-357-6432 or email: info@panhellenicsf.org.