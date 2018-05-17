Greek Military Chief Urges Turkey to Release Two Greek Soldiers

ATHENS – Hellenic Armed Forces General Staff (GEETHA) Chief Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis has joined a chorus of calls for Turkey to release two Greek soldiers being held since accidentally crossing the border on March 1 while on patrol in bad weather.

Apostolakis made his plea during a meeting with the head of the Turkish Armed Forces, Hulusi Akar, on the sidelines of a NATO Military Committee meeting in Brussels.

Both countries are members of the defense alliance which has said nothing about the detention of the soldiers nor about Turkish fighter jets and warships repeatedly violating Greek airspace and waters.

According to a statement from GEETHA, Admiral Apostolakis also told Akar “it is necessary to initiate procedures” to free the soldiers and stressed the need to end “the unlawful conduct” of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Aegean.

They are being held in a maximum security prison in Edirne and so far are facing charges only of illegal entry but with fears that espionage counts could be added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ignored all entreaties for their release, has essentially said they are bargaining chips and hostages to try to force the extradition of eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum in Greece after fleeing a failed coup against him in July, 2016 in which they said they took no part.

The two Greek soldiers reportedly told visiting Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis who came to see them in jail that their “morale is high,” although the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA said when they were taken they would be quickly released.

“We saw two young men, Lieutenant Angelos Mitretodis and Sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis, we spoke easily with them in a place where they shouldn’t be in, not even for a day,” Voutsis said after the visit without explaining what was done to get them out.

“Obviously, the request for their immediate release is more imperative and realistic than ever. Those who created and perpetuate this unacceptable situation at the expense of these two people expose themselves to international opinion and the Greek people,” he added, taking a shot at Erdogan and the Turkish government.