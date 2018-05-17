John Apostol, Former Annapolis Mayor, Passed Away at 79

EVANS, GA – John C. Apostol, 79, of Evans, GA, beloved husband of fifty years to Wilda Lewis Apostol, entered into rest on May 9, 2018 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in Annapolis, MD, he was the son of the late Cleo and Mary Apostol. In his youth, he enjoyed working in his family’s business, Mandris Restaurant in downtown Annapolis. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He graduated from the University of Maryland and then earned his CPA. Passionate for politics, Apostol was elected as Mayor of Annapolis for two terms. He also lived in South Florida and was an Auditor for the Broward County Aviation Department at the Fort Lauderdale airport. He moved to Georgia in 2004 to be close to his family.

Apostol enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and they were able to cruise, explore the US and visit all seven continents together. He enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens. He was a history buff, loved crossword puzzles, and watched Jeopardy faithfully. He was active in the Republican Party, starting at the age of 13 selling music sheets to raise money for Eisenhower. He was on the Executive Board for the Columbia County Republican party and managed the headquarters for many elections.

Apostol was a family man and a proud Papou to his four grandchildren, Jonathan, Mary Grace, Connor and Hailey; his son Dr. Christopher Apostol and his wife Melissa; his daughter Angela Phillips and her husband David; his sister Georgia Yeatras; his brother Nicholas Apostol, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 or https://glioblastomafoundation.org/ in John’s memory.

The family would also like to thank Regency Hospice, in particular Alayna and Ronnie, for their loving and compassionate care during this time.

A private service will be held for immediate family at a later date. The family received friends on May 14 at their residence.

(From The Capital Gazette, published on May 12)