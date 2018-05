BOSTON, MA – Leadership 100 will pay $200,000 to cover the expense of the banquet for the 44th Clergy-Laity Congress, which will be convened from July 1 to 5 at the Copley Marriot Hotel in Boston, where the same event was held in 1988 under Archbishop Iakovos.

Leadership 100 has in its coffers about $100 million and gives annually approximately $2 to $2.5 million for the ministries of the Archdiocese. It is not clear if according to the rules the organization …