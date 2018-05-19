Professor of Molecular Biology Giorgos Diallinas Εlected Μember of EMBO

Professor of Molecular Microbiology at the University of Athens Giorgos Diallinas was among 53 European scientists elected to the European Organisation of Molecular Biology (EMBO).

Another fourteen Greek scientists are already members of EMBO, which includes over 1,800 outstanding researchers from all over the world in the field of biology and sciences of life.

The new members will be inducted into the organisation at an official event in Heidelberg in October.

Diallinas has studied microbiology at the University of Essex and received his doctorate in molecular genetics from the University Paris-Sud in 1989. He was a researcher at the Foundation for Research and Technology in Greece and today is professor at the department of Biology of the Kapodistrian University of Athens.