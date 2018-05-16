Greek Leftists, Palestinian Protesters Pelt Israeli Embassy With Stones

ATHENS – Furious Greek Leftists and Palestinian demonstrators clashed with Greek riot police, tossing stones at them and the Israeli Embassy to protest the killing of dozens of Palestinians by Israeli defense forces over the opening the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

The battle in the Greek capital quickly turned violent and saw protesters also attacks police vans with stones and objects as the riot squad tried to protect the Israeli Embassy from the onslaught.

The demonstration started outside the Athens Concert Hall, marched toward the American Embassy and then went on to the Israeli Embassy where they burned Israeli flags and climbed on the police vans, said Kathimerini.

The clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli defense forces that led to so many deaths caused a dilemma for Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, which backs Palestinians at the same time Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is trying to better relations with Israel and engage in major investments, including an energy project together with Cyprus.

SYRIZA lawmakers condemned Israel and were upset at their own Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, who joined in their criticism but said the Palestinians were also at fault, iring the hard core within the Leftists.

“We all witnessed another slaughter of Palestinians by Israeli troops,” Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis said, Kathimerini reported about the debate in the body.

SYRIZA MP Anneta Kavvadia spoke of a “mass murder” and “murderous attack by the Israeli army” she said was conducted “with outrageous indifference and calls for self-restraint… in a cynical effort to equate the perpetrator with the victim.”

In a press release issued earlier, the Foreign Ministry expressed its “abhorrence and deep concern” at the deaths of Palestinian protesters from Israeli soldiers called on both sides to show restraint to avoid escalating the violence.

“It is imperative that restraint be shown in order to avoid further escalation and more victims. Israel needs to respect the right to peaceful demonstration and avoid the use of disproportionate force. On their part, Hamas and all those organizing the protests in the Gaza Strip need to ensure the peaceful nature of these protests,” it said, referring to the group Israel says is a terrorist organization and which it blamed for directing the protests.