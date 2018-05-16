War S.A. Cartoon Fair Opens at Syntagma Metro (Pics)

ATHENS – A cartoon fair titled War S.A. with 160 works from the Greek Cartoonists Association and Portuguese cartoonists was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Syntagma metro station.

The exhibition will run through to May 20 and will be open from 9am to 9 pm with entrance being free.

“We chose the theme of war, not being able to turn away, not only from what is happening in our area, but also what is happening in every corner of the earth that is being threatened by the vultures of war. We hope that WAR S.A. will be a peace loving international cry of anguish and support, an illustrated message of friendship of the people against militarism, bombs and death,” said the association in a statement.