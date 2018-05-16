B2B Roadshow for Greece Completes US Events

The first major B2B Roadshow for Greece in three major urban centres of America, Boston, New York and Washington, was completed on 9 May 2018 with remarkable success, said Robert Duglin, Vice President of Business Development at ASTA – American Society of Travel Agents.

“We are very pleased about our cooperation with North Events in the training of US travel agencies for Greece. The meetings of the Americans with Greek businesses and destinations managed to create business relationships that we believe will have great performance in the near future,” he said.

North Events, in an exclusive partnership with ASTA, and with significant support from FedHATTA, have succeeded in mobilising the interest of the American market not only by reinforcing the outlook of the ASTA conference in Athens last April but by gathering valuable conclusions and interesting facts for the further penetration of our country into one of the most robust economies in the world. Among those conclusions is the interest of tourist agencies in new destinations such as the Peloponnese, Crete, Rhodes, Kos and northern Greece, as well as the increased demand for adventure tourism among younger age groups.