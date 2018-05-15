Greek-American Veteran Demetries Grimes Runs for Congress

MIAMI, FLA – Commander Demetries Grimes, the son of a navy veteran father and a Greek immigrant mother, runs for Congress in Florida’s 26thCD.

“For more than 25 years as a naval officer, I went into harm’s way to serve all Americans. As your Representative in Congress, I will dedicate myself to serving you with the same values of honor, courage, and commitment that saw me through the challenges of my military career. Together, we must ensure that our government does what is ‘just’…for you, for our district, and for Americca,” he says via his website.