The Israelis are Wronging Themselves

By Antonis H. Diamataris May 15, 2018

In this photo combination, Palestinians protest near the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip, left, and on the same day dignitaries, from left, Sara Netanyahu, her husband Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner, and U.S. (AP Photo)

The pictures of dead and injured young Palestinians that international agencies broadcast from the demonstrations against the May 14 inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem are heartbreaking.
Moreover, that these people are unprotected and abandoned by all the world in the face of the unprecedented cruelty of the Israeli forces provokes human dignity.

And while these things are happening, the American president, throwing salt on the wound, proclaimed that this day is a “big day” for Israel.

And to emphasize the …

