The Israelis are Wronging Themselves

The pictures of dead and injured young Palestinians that international agencies broadcast from the demonstrations against the May 14 inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem are heartbreaking.

Moreover, that these people are unprotected and abandoned by all the world in the face of the unprecedented cruelty of the Israeli forces provokes human dignity.

And while these things are happening, the American president, throwing salt on the wound, proclaimed that this day is a “big day” for Israel.

And to emphasize the …