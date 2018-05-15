Two New Programs Operating at the ILJMuseum

NEW YORK – ILJMuseum announced that two new programs, the Hephaistos Summer School and the Jewelry Artist in Residence program, JaIR, open this summer for the first time in a Museum.

“The Hephaistos Summer School, www.jss.gr , is a pioneering two-week long accredited program on the History of Western Jewelry. The Hephaistos summer school commences this June and is the first of its kind to run in a museum. The participants will learn about the history of western jewelry from classical archaeology to contemporary artistic jewelry and technologies of jewelry making. The program is run by esteemed Greek and international academics. It is accredited by the Hellenic American University, http://hauniv.edu/.

“The ILJM, also inaugurates the first Jewelry Artist in Residence program in a museum, worldwide. The newly established JaIR, opens to national and international applicants from May 1st 2018. This Museum Residency applies to mid-career artists that wish to engage in cultivating their art in a public space and interact with visitors and other artists. The Residents will be based in the new Metalsmithing Studio – ZEM and the Jewelry Crafts Studio – ZEDET located on the Museum premises.”

DECORATIVE AND TRADITIONAL CRAFTS WORKSHOP ΖΕΔΕΤ

