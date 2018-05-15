SYRIZA Pension Cuts Will Take Slashes Near 50 Percent

ATHENS – Further reneging on promises to help pensioners, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ authorization of more reductions – up to 18 percent – will bring the total of benefit reductions to near 50 percent for many retirees at the same time they are being pressed to repay bank loans, mortgages and credit cards.

The new cuts are coming starting Jan. 1, 2019 – an election year – as Tsipras agreed to them along with new first-time taxes on families and low-income people previously under the threshold for paying as he has gone back on his word to put a 75 percent tax on the rich, crush the oligarchy and hunt down tax cheats.

Tsipras’ reign has instead seem him go after workers, pensioners and the poor, the core audience that helped get him elected twice in 2015 when he unseated a previous ruling coalition led by the New Democracy Conservatives which included the now-defunct PASOK Socialists who went belly-up after supporting austerity measures to get into power.

Deputy Minister for Social Security Tasos Petropoulos admitted that the new cuts will affect those already brought below 1,000 euros ($1192) by previous reductions under several previous governments as well as SYRIZA and its partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

“In October we will see the exact cuts in pensions […] and will improve them,” he told broadcaster SKAI. “We have seven months ahead.”

Petropoulos said the 18 percent cut in pensions includes benefits, and estimated that about 25-30 percent of pensioners will be affected by the new reductions and said that pensioners waiting a year or more for their initial payments should have them by August, “except except in some particular cases.” They are now allowed to work in the meantime.

He told the business newspaper Naftemporiki that, “… I believe we have the ability to limit the repercussions (in instances) where there’s a possibility of reducing social security benefits,” without explaining the simultaneous contradiction.

Petropoulos said (retired) professional farmers will not be affected, whereas a “significant percentage of pensioners, which may exceed 25 to 30 percent, will see no reduction in their benefits. A portion of the rest of pensioners will even see a an increase in benefits.”

There’s a chance that even those receiving under 700 euros ($834.66) – before taxes – will see cuts as well, a number which represents the average pension in the country.