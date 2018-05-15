Up in Smoke: SYRIZA’s Greek Growth Plan is Marijuana?

ATHENS – A German news magazine’s report that Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is pinning much of its hopes for a recovery on medical marijuana after three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($388.78 billion) expire in August has drawn ire from the government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The weekly Wirtschaftswoche said officials from the European Union, Eurozone – and Germany, which has put up the bulk of the rescue packages, are concerned Greece doesn’t have a coherent post-bailout plan and that the government thinks the legalization of marijuana for medical use could bring in as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.79 billion).

“The answer by Athens is strange … because Prime Minister (Alexis) Tsipras and Finance Minister (Euclid) Tsakalotos presented a growth strategy that is based, among others, on medical cannabis. Specifically, they (Greek government) believe that by legalizing cannabis for medical reasons, investments of up to 1.5 billion will arrive. This is included in a 75-page text, which is in Commission officials’ hands, and which did not cause enthusiasm,” the German article underlined.

“The proposals aren’t worth the paper they’re written on,” was the quote attributed to an unnamed “high-ranking official,” the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki reported, adding that it said the country’s lenders, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB) don’t see any concrete plan for when the bailouts end.

Tsipras has said repeatedly there will be a so-called “clean exit” with no more conditions or monitoring but Tsakalotos has disputed his boss, saying there will be stepped-up scrutiny as the lenders are anxious the Premier will backslide on promises to them as he did to voters when he reneged on anti-austerity promises.

Unnamed Greek Finance Ministry officials said the article was ignorant and had no knowledge about medical marijuana but didn’t deny the report, adding only that it was “absurd, if not offensive, and beyond any limit of journalistic ethics,” by the magazine.