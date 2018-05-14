Together They Come Exhibition Opens at the Consulate General, NY

NEW YORK – The opening of “Together they come” exhibition of paintings and drawings by Eirini Linardaki will take place on Friday, May 25th, 2018, 6:00-8:00 pm, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York.

Eirini Linardaki’s series of paintings and drawings inspired by the painting of Kaspar David Friedrich “The Wreck of Hope”, portraying the shipwreck of the vessel Hope in the arctic sea. The painter drew inspiration by real life, historical and political events but painted in the confines of his studio. Eirini Linardaki, in this series of watercolors and drawings, identifies herself with this studious practice of archival research in the military and historic fields, but paints using a traditionally naturalist technique to accentuate the detail, texture and composition of these memorable images.

Linardaki is interested in that moment when a human or natural event caused catastrophe induces a dazzling, tragic and captivating sight, reminding us of the allegory of the cave by Plato. Her artwork serves as a representation of the suddenness of these tragedies.

“Some of you say, “Joy is greater than sorrow,” and others say, “Nay, sorrow is the greater.” But I say unto you, they are inseparable. Together they come, and when one sits alone with you at your board, remember that the other is asleep upon your bed.” Kahlil Gibran, The Prophet

Eirini Linardaki was born in Athens and studied art in France. She has worked and exhibited in several countries, including the Boijmans Museum, Rotterdam; Onassis Cultural Center, Athens; Salon de Montrouge, Paris; Fri-Art Kunsthalle, Fribourg; Natural History Museum, Geneva; Macedonian Contemporary Art Museum; Hamburg Kunsthaus, The Knockdown Center, NY, Bronx art center, NY. She partnered with Rutgers University for a public art project highlighting Branch Brook Park in Newark, N.J. She is collaborating with the City of New York (D.O.T., NYC Mayor’s office for climate change and Parks Department) in several public art projects that are visible throughout the city of New York.