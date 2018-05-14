Mitsotakis calls on Turkey to Respect the Rules of Int’l Law

ALEXANDROUPOLIS, Greece – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was attending anniversary celebrations in Alexandroupolis on Monday, referred to the ongoing detention of two Greek officers in Edirne prison in Turkey.

“It has been 98 years since the wind of freedom blew in Alexandroupolis, completing the incorporation of Thrace into the body of the nation. A freedom, unfortunately, which our two Greek officers, who are being held illegally in Edirne’s prison have not enjoyed for two and a half months,” he noted.

He stated that he had asked “the President of the EU-Turkey Joint Parliamentary Committee, Manolis Kefalogiannis, to visit the two officers on Monday and provide them, not just with the moral support extended to them by all Greek citizens, but as a reminder of the self-evident fact that the two officers were not only guarding the Greek borders but also the borders of Europe.”

The leader of the main opposition called on Turkey “to put an end to the illegal detention of our two officers, to respect the rules of international law and the rules of good neighbourliness, to consider its responsibilities towards Greece and towards the European Union as a whole.”