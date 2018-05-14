Two Women Arrested in Relation to Dead Newborn Found in Garbage Bin

ATHENS – A 19-year old girl and her 54-year old mother were arrested on Sunday in connection with the dead infant found dead in a garbage bin in Petroupoli, an outlying northwestern suburb of Athens, in February.

The infant was found in the rubbish, wrapped in a plastic bag, on February 26, 2018.

According to police sources, the 19-year-old confessed that she was the baby’s mother and that she didn’t want to keep the child, so with her mother’s help they strangled the newborn and threw it into the garbage.