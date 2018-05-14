Athens Metro Closed on Monday Due to 24h Strike

ATHENS – The Association of Athens metro employees (SELMA) have declared a 24-hour strike on Monday, 14 May.

In an announcement on Friday, the association complained of staff shortages, lack of spare parts and consumables and denounced the selling-off of public transport.

“The despicable attitude of the management, which refuses to hold talks with the majority of the workers and prefers underground dealings with political party cronies and lackeys exacerbates the tragic conditions created by staff shortages and the lack of spare parts and consumables. However, the company’s plan and survival, along with ensuring its safe and qualitative operation, is no one’s personal business and obviously does not depend on the availability of the managing director.”