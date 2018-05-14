Italy’s Greek Gastronomy Day Domenica Greca a Success

ROME (ANA/ A. Andreadis) More than 30 Greek restaurants participated in Italy’s ‘Domenica Greca’ or “Greek Sunday” – a day dedicated to Greek cuisine that was organised by the Greek embassy in Rome and shown on the Italian state television channel RAI.

The restaurants offered special discounts to their customers, encouraging them to become acquainted with the wealth and variety of Greek culinary traditions.

The day also had a vibrant social media presence, with many Italians volunteering their favourite Greek recipes and local traditions on the Greek embassy’s Facebook page, while several shops and websites selling Greek products had special offers throughout the week, ahead of Greek Sunday.

Even in towns with no Greek restaurants, such as Cagliari in Sardinia, foodie bloggers organised special meetings where they revealed the great ‘aces’ of Greek gastronomy.