Farantouri Tribute to Theodorakis at Carnegie Hall Draws Large Crowd

NEW YORK – Carnegie Hall was filled with music lovers of all ages and backgrounds for the concert by the renowned singer Maria Farantouri on May 12. The concert entitled, Maria Farantouri: A Tribute to Mikis Theodorakis, presented not only the most famous works by the composer and that Farantouri herself popularized but also works made famous by popular singers including Grogoris Bithikotsis.

Associated with the legendary Greek composer Theodorakis and his music for more than 40 years, Farantouri, accompanied by …