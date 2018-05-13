The Birds Final Performance at St. Ann’s Warehouse Live Streaming Today at 5 PM

NEW YORK – The energetic restaging of Aristophanes’ classic comedy The Birds, directed by Nikos Karathanos and presented by St. Ann’s Warehouse and the Onassis Cultural Centre-Athens closes out its sold-out run in Brooklyn with its final performance which will be live streamed at 5 PM today on the Onassis Cultural Centre Athens website http://www.sgt.gr/eng/SPG1032/?vid=0_j4q5l7c6.

The performance is accessible worldwide online for all those who could not make it to Brooklyn for the 12 performances which ran from May 2-13. The play is the centerpiece of Birds: A Festival Inspired by Aristophanes, produced by the Onassis Cultural Center New York to complement the production. The Onassis Spring Festival continues through July 8.

For more information about the festival, please see https://onassisusa.org/events/festival/birds.

Animation: The Birds by Aristophanes is also available for viewing online at: https://onassisusa.org/multimedia/the-birds-by-aristophanes.

The story of the play’s creation and first staging in 414 BC, and its current adaptation by Nikos Karathanos is told in the animation by Beetroot Design Group, Athens.