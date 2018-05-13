Prince Charles’ Visit to Greece

By Antonis H. Diamataris May 13, 2018

Britain's Prince Charles, waves as he leaves a meeting with the head of Greece's Orthodox Church Archbishop Ieronymos, in Athens, Thursday, May 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Who would have imagined that a blueblood relative of the former King Constantine would visit Greece and be welcomed with open arms by both the rightwing president of the country and the leftwing prime minister, the media, and the Greek people?

Recall the political storm Andreas Papandreou and the entire left created when Constantine visited during the Constantine Mitsotakis government.

And now, Alexis Tsipras welcomed the heir to the British throne to the Maximos mansion, his partner accompanying the prince’s wife, and …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *