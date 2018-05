As the weather gets warmer in springtime, some of the earliest fruits of the season to enjoy are berries. Strawberries are among the first to pop up in grocery stores and fruit markets and they actually taste like strawberries this time of year. In most areas you can find strawberries all year round, but having to travel great distances to reach the produce aisle, they are not as tasty as the locally grown varieties when they are in season.

Strawberries are …