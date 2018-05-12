Greece’s Anna Korakaki Takes Gold in ISSF World Cup (Video)

Greek shooting athlete Anna Korakaki on Saturday won a gold medal in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Fort Benning, USA.

The 2016 Olympic medalist got 243.7 points, finishing 3.6 points ahead of Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic, who got the silver medal, while Thailand’s Pim-On Klaisuban completed the podium in 3rd place. During the qualifying rounds earlier on Saturday, Korakaki had also set a world record with a score of 587 in 600 shots.

On Sunday, Korakaki will be competing in the mixed 10m Air Pistol event with her brother Dionysis.