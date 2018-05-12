Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS – The Saturday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:

AVGHI: A spat in the Movement For Change over ‘elections now’

DIΜΟΚRΑΤΙΑ: And a kickback to the Germans as a gift!

DROMOS TIS ARISTERAS: A ‘culture’ of violence and conflict

EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: We pay while it rusts

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Council of State extension for unauthorised buildings in forests

ESΤΙΑ: Tsipras playing ‘tricks’ with pensions

ΕTHΝΟS: An end to injustices with disability pensions

KATHIMERINI: Turkey making announcements about drilling

ΚΕFALEO: Why the markets are waiting for Greece at the corner

KONTRAnews: They are being soft with the Siemens bribe-takers

NAFTEMPORIKI: An instrument for European convergence

ΤΑ ΝΕΑ: Skopje’s proposal for a solution

PARAPOLITIKA: The minister’s man for all jobs…

PARASKINIO: The pensions will be cut but the ENFIA tax will not drop!

RIZOSPASTIS: A ‘clean’ exit for the people means a strong labour movement, social alliance, alignment with the KKE

STO KARFI: The knives are out in the government