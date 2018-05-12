Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS – The Saturday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:
AVGHI: A spat in the Movement For Change over ‘elections now’
DIΜΟΚRΑΤΙΑ: And a kickback to the Germans as a gift!
DROMOS TIS ARISTERAS: A ‘culture’ of violence and conflict
EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: We pay while it rusts
ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Council of State extension for unauthorised buildings in forests
ESΤΙΑ: Tsipras playing ‘tricks’ with pensions
ΕTHΝΟS: An end to injustices with disability pensions
KATHIMERINI: Turkey making announcements about drilling
ΚΕFALEO: Why the markets are waiting for Greece at the corner
KONTRAnews: They are being soft with the Siemens bribe-takers
NAFTEMPORIKI: An instrument for European convergence
ΤΑ ΝΕΑ: Skopje’s proposal for a solution
PARAPOLITIKA: The minister’s man for all jobs…
PARASKINIO: The pensions will be cut but the ENFIA tax will not drop!
RIZOSPASTIS: A ‘clean’ exit for the people means a strong labour movement, social alliance, alignment with the KKE
STO KARFI: The knives are out in the government