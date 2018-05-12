Nimetz: PM Tsipras and FYROM Counterpart to Μeet in Sofia on May 17

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his FYROM counterpart Zoran Zaev are to meet in Sofia on May 17, on the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans Summit, the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in the name dispute Matthew Nimetz announced on Saturday.

Nimetz made the announcement after a six-hour meeting between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov in Sounio attempting to hammer out a solution to the name issue.

Commenting on the meeting, Nimetz said the two foreign minister had one more “very serious meeting” in which they had done “hard, intensive and good work” to prepare the meeting between the two prime ministers.