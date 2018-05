NEW YORK – Dr. Theodora Dorina Papageorgiou, assistant professor of neurology and physical medicine and rehabilitation at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, always wanted to go into science, she told The National Herald on a recent visit to TNH’s offices in Long Island City. Born and raised in Athens, she now calls Houston home where she lives with her husband, attorney James Cargas, who recently ran for Congress.

He was praised for his campaign by Republicans and Democrats alike …