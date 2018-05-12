Maloney & Simotas Host Annual Women’s History Luncheon, Awards Presented

By Eleni Sakellis May 12, 2018

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, honorees Sister Tesa Fitzgerald, Marie Torniali, and Sadete Mujovic, and Assemblymember Aravella Simotas. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – U.S. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, 12th Congressional District, and New York State Assemblymember Aravella Simotas, 36th Assembly District, Astoria, hosted the Annual Women’s History Luncheon at George’s Restaurant, Kaufman-Astoria Studios on May 11 with approximately 50 invited guests. The event honored three Queens women for their dedication to community service. The honorees:

Sister Tesa Fitzgerald, founder and Executive Director of Hour Children; Sadete Mujovic, public school teacher and Public Relations Coordinator for the Muslim American Society of Queens; and Marie …

