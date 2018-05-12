Maloney & Simotas Host Annual Women’s History Luncheon, Awards Presented

ASTORIA – U.S. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, 12th Congressional District, and New York State Assemblymember Aravella Simotas, 36th Assembly District, Astoria, hosted the Annual Women’s History Luncheon at George’s Restaurant, Kaufman-Astoria Studios on May 11 with approximately 50 invited guests. The event honored three Queens women for their dedication to community service. The honorees:

Sister Tesa Fitzgerald, founder and Executive Director of Hour Children; Sadete Mujovic, public school teacher and Public Relations Coordinator for the Muslim American Society of Queens; and Marie …