Hellenic Medical Society Honors Dr. Roy Vagelos with Lifetime Achievement Award (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK – Dr. Roy Vagelos, Chairman of the Board of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, was honored by the Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) with the Lifetime Achievement Award at their annual Dr. George N. Papanicolaou Award Symposium on May 10 at Weill Cornell Medical College in Manhattan.

Dr. Frank A. Chervenak, who currently serves as the Given Foundation Professor and Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, as well as Obstetrician and Gynecologist-in-Chief and the Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at …