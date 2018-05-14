What the Heck is Erdogan Up To?

What motivates Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan? Why has he chosen to dangerously escalate his verbal threats and provocations against Greece?If political leaders in the United States or Europe were even remotely concerned about the potential for war between Greece and Turkey, they would have called on the massive brainpower contained in Western think tanks, parliaments, or foreign ministries to deal with the issue. They haven’t done so. When Western foreign policy experts talk about Turkey, they only discuss problems …