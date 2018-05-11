Senator Gianaris to Give “Serious Consideration” of Run for Attorney General

NEW YORK – Greek-American Senator Michael Gianaris issued the following statement about the race for Attorney General.

“I am grateful to the many leaders who are encouraging me to run for Attorney General and intend to give serious consideration to doing so. In the coming days and weeks, I will continue speaking with my supporters and other interested New Yorkers as I decide whether to seek election to the Attorney General’s office this year. This is a critical time in New York and a decision that deserves careful thought. As a result, I will not be participating in the expedited legislative selection process next week.”

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who held himself out as a champion of women and a liberal foil to President Donald Trump, resigned from office after four women accused him of physical violence during intimate encounters.

The state Legislature will fill his seat in the short term and several names already surfaced as possible replacements.

Among them is the NY State Senator Mike Gianaris, “a Queens Democrat (who) was geared up to run for attorney general in 2006, but bowed out to make way for Cuomo. But he never stopped pining for the job or raising money to run for it. As of January, ‘New Yorkers for Gianaris’ had $2.17 million in the bank,” the crainsnewyork.com reported.

“Names immediately began to surface for potential replacements — New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, state Sen. Mike Gianaris, former senior Cuomo aide and one-time superintendent of the Department of Financial services Ben Lawsky and former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara,” the POLITICO said, while the “New York Daily News” reported that “likely candidates include City Public Advocate Letitia James; former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara; Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Nassau County); Fordham Law Prof. Zephyr Teachout; state Sen. Todd Kaminsky, a Nassau County Dem who is a former federal prosecutor; state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens); and former Cuomo chief of staff Ben Lawsky.